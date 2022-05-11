Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 218,452 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,798,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $836,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 3,290,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,789,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

