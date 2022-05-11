Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,332 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.45% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $870,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after buying an additional 232,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,616. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

