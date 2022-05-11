Massnet (MASS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $751,411.00

Massnet (MASS) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $751,411.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

