Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 106,326 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Monday, May 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18.
- On Monday, February 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80.
NYSE MA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.42.
MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
