Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 106,326 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18.

On Monday, February 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80.

NYSE MA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.42.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

