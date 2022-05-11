Mate (MATE) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mate (MATE) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,628.56 and $1,223.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins.

