Mathew Pendo Acquires 18,381 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OCSL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 851,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,396. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

