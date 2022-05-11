Mathew Pendo Acquires 18,381 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OCSL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 851,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,396. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.