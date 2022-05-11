Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-$30.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.02 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,237,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

