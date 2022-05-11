Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Matterport stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 13,237,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
