Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matterport stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 13,237,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

