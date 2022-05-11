Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Matterport stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $582,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

