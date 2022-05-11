Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.07.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

