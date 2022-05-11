Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
MMS stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $94.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maximus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.
About Maximus (Get Rating)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
