Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maximus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.