McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $333.00 to $377.00. The company traded as high as $337.01 and last traded at $337.01, with a volume of 6394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.08.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,095,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.01 and its 200-day moving average is $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.