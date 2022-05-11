MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MediciNova by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

