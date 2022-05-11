Melalie (MEL) Reaches Market Cap of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Melalie has a market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,700.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

