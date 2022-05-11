Meme Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00376209 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

