Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 11th (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 11th. Metal Sky Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MSSAU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

