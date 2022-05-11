MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 579.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,626 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,719,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 224,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 419,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

