Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

