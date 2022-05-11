MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $294.24

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $294.24, but opened at $267.36. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $248.52, with a volume of 14,469 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.60 and its 200 day moving average is $514.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

