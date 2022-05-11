Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

