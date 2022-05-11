MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $38.54 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.