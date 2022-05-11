MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 43,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,948. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
