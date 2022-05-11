MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 43,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,948. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.