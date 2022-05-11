Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $57.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,640,933,665 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

