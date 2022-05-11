MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $9,554.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.95 or 0.07589940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00257655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.00742945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00076849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00515327 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005553 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

