Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.82 or 0.00056959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1.08 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00520529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036328 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.50 or 1.94894925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.90 or 0.07484870 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 296,712 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.