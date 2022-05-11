Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($1.06). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

