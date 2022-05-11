Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.75

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 7468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $65,866,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

