Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 21803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
MFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
