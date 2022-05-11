Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 21803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

