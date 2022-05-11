Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 21803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
MFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
