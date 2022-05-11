Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.42. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 6,439 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

