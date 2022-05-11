Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will post sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.18 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 172,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Model N by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

