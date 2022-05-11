Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Model N stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 172,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,719. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

