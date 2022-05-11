Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

