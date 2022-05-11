Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

