Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $297.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a 200 day moving average of $309.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

