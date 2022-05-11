Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TAP.A opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

