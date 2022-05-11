monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $109.79

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.79, but opened at $103.41. monday.com shares last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.72.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

