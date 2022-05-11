Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:MNTK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.22 and a beta of -0.85. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

