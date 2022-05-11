Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 3,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 141,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -347.88 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.