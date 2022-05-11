Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($81.42) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.54) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($68.43) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,789.88 ($71.38).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,898 ($60.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,077.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,261.54. The company has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,703 ($57.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,968 ($73.58).

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($63.53), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($478,134.36).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

