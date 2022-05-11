Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.76).

RTO stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.57. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.16). The company has a market capitalization of £9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.46), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($122,533.69).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

