Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACA stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.