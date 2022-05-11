Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,867.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.71%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

