Mount Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,262,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,578,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 16.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

WFC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 1,365,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,172,697. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

