Mount Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 25,070 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,351. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

