Mount Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 978,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,061,000. Nielsen comprises about 5.5% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.