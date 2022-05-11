Mount Capital Ltd Takes $2.38 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 155,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,181. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

