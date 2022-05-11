Movano (MOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Movano has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

