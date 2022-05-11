Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

MPLX opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

