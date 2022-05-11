Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 5,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

