Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 5,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
About Mr Price Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr Price Group (MRPLY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.